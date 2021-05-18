Advertisement

Governor Northam directs VEC to speed up processing of unemployment claims

Northam funds VEC to speed up unemployment claims.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV/Governor Northam’s Office Press Release) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam directed the Virginia Employment Commission to invest $20 million to help the agency process complicated unemployment insurance claims, according to a May 18 press release.

Executive Directive Sixteen requires the agency add 300 new adjudication staffers, make immediate technology upgrades and complete a full modernization of the insurance system by October 1 this year.

The press release says while Virginia ranks sixth in the nation for the timely payment of benefits to eligible applicants. The Governor’s action will speed up the resolution of cases flagged as potentially fraudulent or ineligible.

“Virginia is a national leader in getting unemployment benefits to eligible individuals, but it’s clear that complex cases must be resolved more quickly,” said Governor Northam. “This action will address many of the issues that have caused delays and ensure that we continue to deliver relief to Virginians who need it.”

The release also states that Virginia ranks 51st out of 53 states and territories for the amount of federal funding it receives relative to what Virginia businesses pay in taxes. The problem was hidden by years of low unemployment and a consistently strong economy, and the pandemic has highlighted this reality.

Executive Directive Sixteen directs the VEC to take four immediate actions to adjudicate claims faster:

  • Set a clear goal for resolving UI claims. Governor Northam has directed VEC to increase the number of adjudications being processed per week from 5,700 to 10,000 by June 30 and to 20,000 by July 31, 2021.
  • Continue investment in Customer Contact Center. Since the onset of the pandemic, VEC has quadrupled its customer service capacity in order to provide information and support to Virginians with questions about their claims.
  • Modernize the benefits system. Historic claim volume during the pandemic had previously delayed VEC’s progress in modernizing its 41-year-old benefits system. The agency has resumed the project, executing a contract for $5 million in state funding for technology upgrades.
  • Collaborate with the Virginia congressional delegation to resolve federal funding disparity. States receive unemployment support from the federal government. The amount is based on how much Virginia businesses pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes.

“As Virginia’s chief workforce official, I am always thinking about the Virginians behind the unemployment numbers,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “As we move into the next phase of our recovery, the Governor’s actions will create additional capacity for processing the historic number of claims with indeterminate eligibility.”

Click here to read the full press release.

