Hear from Joplin tornado survivors, and how the tornado shaped their future

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A record breaking year of tornadoes, 2011. After the April 25-28th, 2011 super outbreak with more than 300 tornadoes, severe weather season was far from over.
On May 22, 2011 a powerful EF-5 tornado devastated the Missouri town of Joplin. It is one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history, killing 158 people. There were more than 1,000 injuries. Here’s a list of the deadliest tornadoes in the U.S. and Joplin is the most deadly since 1953.
|DATE
|LOCATION
|DEATHS
|March 18, 1925
|Tri-State Tornado (Mo, IL, IN)
|695
|May 6, 1840
|Natchez, MS
|317
|May 27, 1896
|St. Louis
|255
|April 5, 1936
|Tupelo, MS
|216
|April 6, 1936
|Gainesville, GA
|203
|April 9, 1947
|Woodward, OK
|181
|MAY 22, 2011
|JOPLIN, MO
|158
|April 24, 1908
|Amite, LA
|143
|June 12, 1899
|New Richmond, WI
|117
|June 8, 1953
|Flint, MI
|116
The tornado was on the ground for about 40 minutes with maximum winds peaking at 225-250mph.
Ten years later, young students remember that terrible day, and how it changed their future.
