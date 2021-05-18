Advertisement

Hear from Joplin tornado survivors, and how the tornado shaped their future

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A record breaking year of tornadoes, 2011. After the April 25-28th, 2011 super outbreak with more than 300 tornadoes, severe weather season was far from over.

On May 22, 2011 a powerful EF-5 tornado devastated the Missouri town of Joplin. It is one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history, killing 158 people. There were more than 1,000 injuries. Here’s a list of the deadliest tornadoes in the U.S. and Joplin is the most deadly since 1953.

DATELOCATIONDEATHS
March 18, 1925Tri-State Tornado (Mo, IL, IN)695
May 6, 1840Natchez, MS317
May 27, 1896St. Louis255
April 5, 1936Tupelo, MS216
April 6, 1936Gainesville, GA203
April 9, 1947Woodward, OK181
MAY 22, 2011JOPLIN, MO158
April 24, 1908Amite, LA143
June 12, 1899New Richmond, WI117
June 8, 1953Flint, MI116

The tornado was on the ground for about 40 minutes with maximum winds peaking at 225-250mph.

Damage scale from the May 2011 Joplin tornado.
Damage scale from the May 2011 Joplin tornado.(KY3)

Ten years later, young students remember that terrible day, and how it changed their future.

Story from our sister station in Springfield, MO.

