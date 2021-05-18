Hear from Joplin tornado survivors, and how the tornado shaped their future

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A record breaking year of tornadoes, 2011. After the April 25-28th, 2011 super outbreak with more than 300 tornadoes, severe weather season was far from over.

On May 22, 2011 a powerful EF-5 tornado devastated the Missouri town of Joplin. It is one of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history, killing 158 people. There were more than 1,000 injuries. Here’s a list of the deadliest tornadoes in the U.S. and Joplin is the most deadly since 1953.

DATE LOCATION DEATHS March 18, 1925 Tri-State Tornado (Mo, IL, IN) 695 May 6, 1840 Natchez, MS 317 May 27, 1896 St. Louis 255 April 5, 1936 Tupelo, MS 216 April 6, 1936 Gainesville, GA 203 April 9, 1947 Woodward, OK 181 MAY 22, 2011 JOPLIN, MO 158 April 24, 1908 Amite, LA 143 June 12, 1899 New Richmond, WI 117 June 8, 1953 Flint, MI 116

The tornado was on the ground for about 40 minutes with maximum winds peaking at 225-250mph.

Damage scale from the May 2011 Joplin tornado. (KY3)

Ten years later, young students remember that terrible day, and how it changed their future.

