Kings Dominion to open for 2021 season on Saturday

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22.

In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, the park has updated its COVID-19 protocols.

All guests who are 5 and older and not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a facemask outdoors when they are unable to social distance except on water attractions, while in Soak City Waterpark, or in RelaxZones, and while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

For those who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are not required. More details on COVID-19 protocols can be found, here.

Reservations for Kings Dominion and Soak City Waterpark are required. The park says season pass holders and single-day ticket holders will need reservations.

Kings Dominion released the following details on new entertainment, attractions and food:

Coconut Shores – The redesigned area of Soak City Water Park features two new family-friendly attractions including Sand Dune Lagoon, a mini-wave pool for kids, and Lighthouse Landing, a multi-level aqua play structure. Families can refuel for more fun at Beach Street, an all-new food truck-themed dining experience. Soak City opens to the public on June 19, 2021.

New Eats and Treats­ – Guests can enjoy dozens of delicious combinations at Grain & Grill International Kitchen, the park’s new signature dining location. The culinary team is also introducing overloaded gourmet hot dogs at Dogwood’s Grille, and other delicious signature items.

The Return of Grand Carnivale – The park’s immersive international celebration returns July 17 through August 1. Guests can experience food, drinks and entertainment inspired by countries from around the world.

New Shows and Live Entertainment – A total of five new shows will delight guests of all ages this season including PEANUTS Block Party where guests can dance and sing with Snoopy and the gang to top hits. Additionally, new live music and entertainment options will delight guests throughout Soak City and the Candy Apple Grove midways with top hits and classic favorites.

“The wait is finally over and we are so very excited to welcome our guests back to the park,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager. “This has been a difficult year and a half for many, so it feels good knowing that Kings Dominion is a fun place where people can finally get out in a safe environment, have an amazing experience, and make some new lifelong memories with their family and friends.”

