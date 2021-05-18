Advertisement

Massanutten Resort to host job fair Wednesday

Massanutten Resort will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 19, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at...
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort will be hosting a Recreation Hiring Clinic to provide information about open jobs available at the resort. The job fair will take place at Massanutten Fitness & Rec Club on Wednesday, May 19.

The job fair will last from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Recreation department team members will be available to answer questions and talk with interested applicants.

While there are openings across the resort, Massanutten says the resort is especially looking for part-time and full-time applicants for the WaterPark, recreation centers, food and beverage and spa and housekeeping.

To learn more about available positions at the resort or to apply for employment, click here.

