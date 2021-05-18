Temperatures keep climbing this week

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy today, more sun across northern areas will keep temps slightly warmer. There will be a few spotty showers or a storm for the afternoon, mainly before sunset. Activity won’t be widespread and unfortunately not everyone will see rain. After this, it looks dry for the remainder of the week.

A beautiful evening as temperatures slip into the 60s and clearing out for the night. Crisp but pleasant overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations, low 50s for the Valley. Areas of patchy fog again.

WEDNESDAY: We really start to crank up the warmth today. The morning will start out mild with temperatures rising into the 60s early. A mix of sun and clouds today with a warm afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s for West Virginia locations to lower 80s for the Valley! Typical warm spots, low valleys across the Potomac Highlands pushing the mid 80s. A spectacular day to spend some time outside. Even though it will be very warm, humidity remains low.

A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s. Very comfortable for the night. Overnight, temperatures remain mild as lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will skyrocket by the end of this week (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Very mild to begin the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A good amount of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in and very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. As always, typical low valleys across the Potomac Highlands pushing the upper 80s. Another very warm day and feeling more summer-like, just without the oppressive humidity. Overnight, mild and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and turning even warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Low valleys in the Potomac Highlands and typical warm spots in the upper 80s. A beautiful Friday evening with temperatures still in the 80s early. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures already in the 60s. Clouds for the morning and more sun for the afternoon. Another warm day but low humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A fantastic and very warm start to the weekend. Mild overnight as overnight lows will be around 60.

SUNDAY: We continue the hot and dry weather as the morning starts out in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s yet again. A fantastic summerlike day to spend time outside, just don’t forget to use sunscreen for any extended time outside, even if there are clouds overhead! Going overnight, temperatures will still be quite warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: The morning will be warm with temperatures already well into the 60s. Hot and sunny for the day today. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s once again.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.