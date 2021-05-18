Mother of missing baby from Washington DC no longer faces murder charge

WASHINGTON D.C., (WWBT) - Prosecutors in our nation’s capital opt not to pursue a murder charge against the mother of a missing baby whose body has not been found, according to NBC Washington.

Court documents show LaDonia Boggs - 2-month-old Kyon Jones’ mother - told police she accidentally rolled on top of the baby in bed while under the influence of PCP. She then allegedly panicked and disposed of his body.

Those documents also say there is surveillance video from Boggs’ apartment complex that show her carrying a car seat, a plastic bag and a cardboard box that appeared “large enough to carry a 2-month-old infant” to the dumpster.

The search for the missing child was brought all the way to a landfill in Charles City County, where officials searched for days but did not find the infant’s body.

38-year-old Boggs was initially accused by DC police of felony murder, but law enforcement sources told NBC Washington that on Saturday the U.S. attorney’s office went forward with a charge of tampering with evidence, not the murder charge. Additional charges could be added later.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.