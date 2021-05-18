Page County Board of Supervisors to rediscuss solar ordinance

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - For years, Page County has tried to land on an agreement to bring large-scale solar into the county. But after an ordinance drafted at the end of last year, the topic has remained idle.

On Tuesday night, the board will once again discuss the solar ordinance, and some county residents are asking the board to think of the impact it will make on land use.

Back in February, the board voted to not accept the proposed ordinance drafted by the county’s planning commission in December of 2020. The board decided to create a subcommittee to amend certain outlines of the ordinance like limiting the size of potential large-scale solar farms.

With the amendments potentially being read, residents will have a chance to speak at Tuesday’s meeting during the public commenting period.

Chris Anderson with Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley said she expects many people to come out and voice their concerns for the counties farming and tourism business.

“You know, really look at this ordinance and really take it to heart, and understand every facet of solar development that is coming our way,” Anderson said. “So the ordinance that passed the planning commission just addressed what type of protections really should be in place to help guide this development that’s potentially coming our way.”

If an ordinance is passed, projects that were submitted to the county some time ago could be finally approved.

Anderson said residents are asking the county to hold off on making a vote and hold another public hearing on the topic.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. and some may attend in person, you can also watch the meeting online as it is happening.

