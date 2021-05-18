Advertisement

Pharma executive blames vague DEA rules for opioid epidemic

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A drug company executive testifying in a landmark trial against three large opioid distributors is still blaming the Drug Enforcement Administration for West Virginia’s addiction epidemic.

David May said Monday that AmerisourceBergen’s internal controls went beyond DEA expectations and federal requirements.

The civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements; this is the first to be tried in a federal court. The result could have huge effects on hundreds of similar lawsuits filed across the country.

