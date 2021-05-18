Advertisement

Protester charged after allegedly blocking access to MVP construction site

By Janay Reece
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PEMBROKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the person accused of barricading themself inside an SUV to block access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site.

About 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, police responded to a call from MVP security about a group of a dozen or so people on private property along Doe Creek Road, about 1.5 miles from Route 460 in Giles County. MVP reported the people were blocking the right-of-way and that an Isuzu Rodeo had been intentionally disabled in the road to block passage by MVP crews.

Police said troopers found Sydney Browning, 28 of Whitesville, West Virginia had physically attached them self to the interior of the Isuzu to barricade them self inside.

Friends of Browning call them ‘Max’.

A team of trained troopers arrived to remove the rebar that had been welded to the vehicle, to remove Browning from it.

Browning was removed from the vehicle just before noon Tuesday.

She was charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another, obstructing free passage, operating an uninsured vehicle and for coasting a vehicle. She was also cited for failing to have the vehicle registered.

EARLIER: A blockade in Pembroke is preventing Mountain Valley Pipeline personnel and vehicles from accessing a construction site Tuesday.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, a person is locked inside a broken-down vehicle. There is also a rally at the site, which is visible from the public road.

“The people witnessing here could not see an extraction could not make sure that nice to see you throughout that so that was that was rough,” said Casey one of the MVP protesters.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

