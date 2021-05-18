Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Pressure builds on Biden to call for ceasefire in Middle East
In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder...
Prosecutor says Durst’s own words show his guilt in killings
Many truck drivers say they were not impacted by gas shortage
Many truck drivers say they were mostly unaffected by gas shortage along East Coast
Stop, it’s selfie time! Or at least it soon will be in Richmond.
Museum dedicated to ‘selfies’ to open in Richmond
The Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate acknowledges the Republican Party needs to expand...
Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears acknowledges Republican Party hits ceiling in state, outreach to new voters needed