Valley 4th Run returning to Harrisonburg this summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, the Valley 4th Run is coming back to Downtown Harrisonburg.

This marks the 10th year the event will be held after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The run is put on by VA Momentum and will take place on Saturday, July 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The run has something for all ages and skill levels, as runners can choose between distances of 1.5 miles, a 5K or a 10K. The starting positions will be dispersed to maintain social distancing during the event.

VA Momentum’s co-founder Kevin Gibson says that the community played a vital part in making sure the run was able to happen in-person this summer.

“We’re really thankful to have a lot of support from the community and from folks that are on city council,” said Gibson. “I think people see this as a tradition for the community and having this will help things feel a little more normal.”

Gibson added that he is grateful because, at one point, VA Momentum wasn’t sure they would survive the pandemic.

“There were stages where we weren’t sure if we were still going to be around after this because our business is built on bringing people together,” Gibson said. “It means the world to us to be able to host events again in person.”

VA Momentum plans to host more events throughout the year, including the annual Rocktown Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.

Anyone who wants to sign up for the Valley 4th Run can do so here. Those who register by this Saturday receive a five-dollar discount.

