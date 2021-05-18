Advertisement

Vehicle fire caused delays on I-81 in Shenandoah Co.

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: (7:50 P.M.) I-81 in Shenandoah County no longer has delays reported after a vehicle fire.

Earlier reported:

Motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Shenandoah County due to a vehicle fire.

VDOT reports the vehicle fire is at mile marker 271.5. All northbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.

