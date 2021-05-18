Virginia couple marries with bridal party of cows, pigs, dogs, chickens and a turkey

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia couple said “I do” surrounded by their human and non-human family members in an April ceremony in their backyard.

Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary Managers Ryan and Mallory Phillips were engaged last year and married on April 23, 2021.

“Ryan started the sanctuary in 2018, and a Facebook video of him and his cow Jenna caught Mallory’s eye. The two became friends and soon fell in love. Not long after, Mallory moved across the country from Arizona to Williamsburg to join Ryan and the Life With Pigs’ family,” a release said.

Their wedding party featured Jenna as “Best Cow” and their other cow Maisie as “Cow of Honor.” The rest of the wedding party was made up of three Grooms-Pigs, three Brides-Dogs, one turkey and two chickens.

Around the time of their wedding, they also heard about a blind dwarf Angus calf named Ginger who was at risk of being slaughter if she didn’t find a new home.

“Around that time, Ryan and Mallory heard about a blind dwarf Angus calf named Ginger who was at risk of being slaughtered if she didn’t find a new home. Born with genetic abnormalities leading her to be blind and with stunted growth, it was not always clear that she was going to make it. Fortunately, Ginger made it to her 1st birthday and the family housing her reached out to the community to try to find her a suitable home,” the release said.

Ryan and Mallory decided that Ginger would make a great addition to their sanctuary family and welcomed her to the sanctuary.

For more information on Life With Pigs, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.