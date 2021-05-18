Advertisement

Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a pick-up truck had been carrying a recliner that fell onto the road.(NBC29)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man was killed in a crash after a recliner fell from a truck in Amherst County.

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a pick-up truck had been carrying a recliner that fell onto the road.

Police say, Richard Dalton, 44, was driving a sedan behind the truck and tried to brake but was unable to avoid hitting the chair. Police say the collision caused a tractor-trailer to crash into the back of the sedan, killing Dalton.

He was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The pickup was not damaged, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Charges are pending following the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Many truck drivers say they were not impacted by gas shortage
Many truck drivers say they were mostly unaffected by gas shortage along East Coast
Stop, it’s selfie time! Or at least it soon will be in Richmond.
Museum dedicated to ‘selfies’ to open in Richmond
The Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate acknowledges the Republican Party needs to expand...
Republican Lt. Gov. candidate Winsome Sears acknowledges Republican Party hits ceiling in state, outreach to new voters needed
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Water Street bridge near Downtown Harrisonburg closes to vehicle traffic for repairs