Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man was killed in a crash after a recliner fell from a truck in Amherst County.

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a pick-up truck had been carrying a recliner that fell onto the road.

Police say, Richard Dalton, 44, was driving a sedan behind the truck and tried to brake but was unable to avoid hitting the chair. Police say the collision caused a tractor-trailer to crash into the back of the sedan, killing Dalton.

He was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The pickup was not damaged, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Charges are pending following the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.