Water Street bridge near Downtown Harrisonburg closes to vehicle traffic for repairs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Norfolk Southern has closed the wooden Water Street trestle bridge between South Liberty Street and South High Street to vehicle traffic for needed repairs.

Tom Hartman, the Director of Public Works in Harrisonburg, said engineers discovered the bridge needed repairs during an annual inspection on Tuesday morning.

“We saw some things that brought some concern to the engineers,” Hartman said. “We’re still trying to communicate with the railroad to set up discussions, and figure out durations and work schedules to get the repairs done so we can open the road back up.”

As of now, there is no estimate of when work will begin or when the bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic. Hartman said to expect to see the road closed for, at least, the next several weeks.

Drivers should find an alternate route while the bridge is closed. Pedestrians and bicyclists may continue to use the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.