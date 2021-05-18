West Virginia to get $2.4M for cancer prevention programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will get $2.4 million in federal funds for cancer prevention programs.

The state’s U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. The money will flow to cancer control programs in the state health department.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the funding carried additional significance because “West Virginia is disproportionately impacted by cancer.”

