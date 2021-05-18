Advertisement

West Virginia to get $2.4M for cancer prevention programs

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will get $2.4 million in federal funds for cancer prevention programs.

The state’s U.S. senators announced the funding from the Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. The money will flow to cancer control programs in the state health department.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said the funding carried additional significance because “West Virginia is disproportionately impacted by cancer.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting in Augusta County.
Attorneys: Man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis
Police on scene of two-vehicle head-on crash in Augusta Co.

Latest News

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety
Balloon donations at UVA Children's Hospital
Balloons being donated to patients at UVA Children’s Hospital
VCU Monroe Park campus.
After ‘overwhelming’ year of remote learning, students welcome return to campus
(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Senators Manchin, Toomey reintroduce IMPROVE Addiction Care Act to support opioid victims