WVa mine reclamation bond concerns prompt suit against feds

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press and The Charleston Gazette-Mail
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Environmental groups are seeking to address concerns about a coal mine reclamation program in West Virginia.

A lawsuit was filed Monday against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. The suit says more stringent requirements are needed for the state’s program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the lawsuit was filed by the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Sierra Club. Money from the fund is used to complete mine reclamation when the amount of bonds that are forfeited by companies are less than the actual cost of reclamation.

The groups say the program is underfunded.

