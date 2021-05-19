700 graduates to be honored during VSU graduation

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University will honor 700 graduates in its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.

The ceremony, which takes place on May 23, will recognize students from the classes of spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The outdoor ceremony will be held at Rogers Stadium with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks and social distance.

Graduates will have their names called and will walk across the stage, but will not shake hands with university officials.

Attorney and politics/culture commentator Angela Rye is the featured keynote speaker.

Seven honorary doctoral degrees will be given to deserving individuals including social justice attorney Benjamin Crump.

