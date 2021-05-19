Advertisement

Biden gives US Coast Guard Academy commencement address

By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden was New London, Conn., on Wednesday to deliver a commencement address.

He was the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2021.

In his speech, Biden paid tribute to the class for their excellence despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and told the graduates how needed they are in a challenging global environment.

Biden has addressed graduates at the academy before. He delivered a speech at the graduation ceremony in 2013 when he was serving as vice president.

