Bonus offered for early registration of medical cannabis patient cards

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) is offering a bonus for early registration for medical cannabis.

They say cards typically expire after a year, but as a bonus, , all patients who register early or have already registered, will have the term of their card extended to the following:

  • Register by June 30, 2021 = card is good for 3 years total (1 year original + 2 years extension)
  • Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)
  • Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

The OMC is also extending expiration dates for those patients who register early for a medical cannabis card.

Eligible West Virginians with serious medical conditions can register for a medical cannabis card at www.medcanwv.org.

“OMC takes patient concerns seriously, including apprehension about product availability,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “While permitted industry continues to work to build out facilities in the state, OMC will extend the card expiration date for patients who register early. Medical cannabis is an alternative treatment option for many suffering from chronic conditions.”

Officials say industry facilities are currently under construction. They are expected to start operating this summer. Cannabis plants require 3-4 months to grow to maturity for harvest. The first products are anticipated to be available fall of 2021.

David Heeter, founder and owner of Tariff Labs, said the Roane County-based company hopes to have medicine available to patients soon. “Despite shutdowns and supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic, we’ve been able to complete our designs, obtain local approvals, and commence site work on our production facility in Spencer. Our locally-based team is honored and humbled to bring this much-needed medicine to West Virginia patients

If you are a physician and you’re interested in getting authorization to certify medical cannabis patients, you have to complete a four-hour course along with the registration application. It can be found here. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

These patient cards are only valid in West Virginia.

