CDC says it is safe to get other immunizations at same time of COVID vaccine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control previously recommended COVID-19 vaccines should be administered alone with about 14 days before or after any other vaccine.

That guidance has recently changed with the presence of more data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Although data are not available for COVID-19 vaccines administered simultaneously with other vaccines, extensive experience with non-COVID-19 vaccines has demonstrated that immunogenicity and adverse event profiles are generally similar when vaccines are administered simultaneously as when they are administered alone,” the agency explains on their website.

According to HB 1090, Virginia students must have certain immunizations prior to starting seventh grade.

According to the new guidance from the CDC, children will be able to get immunizations such as the TDAP, Meningitis and Hepatitis A vaccines, at the same time.

“Some thought that maybe if you got the TDAP and the COVID [vaccine] at the same time, the COVID antibodies may not be as effective as in terms of getting in your system versus the TDAP or there may be a cross-reaction,” Dr. Percita Ellis with the American Academy of Pediatrics explained. “They did many studies people getting it at the same time a week later, a day later, etc. They found there was no difference in antibody production for either of the vaccines or any of the vaccines.”

Dr. Ellis says getting required immunizations is still very important to keep from risking another pandemic.

“You don’t want to start another Pertussis pandemic or spread of Pertussis. TDAP, Meningitis and Hepatitis A, you don’t really want to start that one. That is especially important for kids that are on sports teams, that travel, or in dorms or any close contact,” Dr. Ellis added.

