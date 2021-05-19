Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a woman.

Linda E. Lunsford was last seen along on Dec. 26, 1996, and was reported missing by her family that night.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said she suddenly disappeared after she and her former boyfriend, John Harvey Howard, finished their shifts at the Walmart along Midlothian Turnpike.

Detectives presented the case to a grand jury on May 17, 2021. An indictment for first-degree murder for Howard, 62, of Hanover, was then obtained.

He was then arrested on May 18 with the help of the U.S. Marshals.

The sudden disappearance the day after Christmas hit hard.

“Still not going to give up on finding her,” Kathy Rose told NBC12 back in 2012.

Over the years, there have been multiple searches but nothing substantial to point to the then 38 years old’s whereabouts.

“I want to know where my sister is to give her a proper burial,” Rose said.

Now, 25 years later after Lunsford’s disappearance, a break in the case.

Police announced Tuesday, Lunsford’s ex-boyfriend, John Howard, is arrested and charged with murder.

“We certainly had looked at Mr. Howard back in the day, and we also looked at lots of other people just to make sure we were very thorough in the course of the investigation but all roads led us back to Mr. Howard,” Major Mike Louth said.

“Thank the Lord that they found him,” said Michelle Mobley. She says she worked with Linda for years at a department store. “[She was] family-oriented, loved everybody. It was a shame...Everyone kind of had a feeling that he, or her boyfriend, had something to do with it...Hopefully, he can see where she is or how it happened.”

Authorities have yet to recover the mother of five’s body.

Now, at least one of a grieving family’s prayers is finally being answered.

“An arrest, very much an arrest. Finding her, giving her a proper burial, and saying goodbye, to say goodbye,” Rose said previously.

Howard is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

“It is our sincere hope that today will mark the first step in bringing closure to Linda’s loving family,” a release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Numerous law enforcement agencies also assisted with this decades-long investigation.

