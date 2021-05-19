Advertisement

Driver was asleep while Tesla was going 82 mph, deputy says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CNN) - One of the biggest things safety experts worry about on highways is drivers falling asleep behind the wheel.

That’s even easier to do when your car can drive itself.

Police in Wisconsin pulled over an Illinois man near the border between the states after seeing him sleeping while his Tesla was on autopilot.

According to police, a deputy who said the Tesla was going 82 mph followed the vehicle for two miles with lights and sirens activated before the man realized he was being followed.

Bodycam video from the scene captured the suspect, Mitul Patel, a FedEx driver, denying he was sleeping.

DATE: May 18th, 2021 EVENT: Traffic Stop Investigation LOCATION: Kenosha County RELEASED BY: Sgt. David Wright - Public...

Posted by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

“He was totally sleeping, totally. Perfect. You were sleeping. You were totally like this in the car. Why would we drive like that?” Gomez said.

“I was OK,” Patel said.

“You were sleeping,” Gomez said.

“I was a little bit tired,” Patel said.

“No, you were sleeping, sir. I was on the side of you,” the deputy said. “I was looking at you and you were doing this. Your eyes were closed. So I know, I understand you have autopilot, but if something was to happen, you’re not able to make that conscious decision to stop in a hurry.”

Patel claimed he was on his way to work at the time.

He was given a ticket for inattentive driving, and officers also discovered he had two prior incidents where drivers called police after seeing him sleeping behind the wheel last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra
Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student