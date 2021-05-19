Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On May 10, Wesley Dunlap, a former teacher at Turner Ashby High School, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a child while maintaining a supervisory relationship.

Dunlap was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended for each charge, and will serve a total of two years in jail. Once released, Dunlap will serve five years under supervised probation.

Under special conditions of his release, the former teacher is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to use chat applications on devices, agreed to have his teaching license revoked and will not be able to reapply as a teacher in Virginia or in any other state.

According to court documents, the incident took place with a student sometime between June 1 and July 9 of 2019.

Back in September, Dunlap turned himself in to authorities on three charges of indecent liberties with a juvenile in a supervisory capacity.

At the time, the 37-year-old man from Mt. Crawford was released on a $3,000 secured bond.

In April of 2021, a grand Jjry indicted Dunlap on two charges of indecent acts with a child by parent.

Dunlap was remanded to the custody of the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.