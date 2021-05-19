Advertisement

GIANT Company announces COVID-19 vaccines available at in-store pharmacies

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is administered.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The GIANT Company has announced COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at 132 GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies throughout Virginia, West Virginia Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available to adults age 18 and above, and Pfizer is available to teens ages 12 through 17.

For those age 18 and older, no appointment is necessary, and walk-in vaccinations are available Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For those ages 12 through 17, parental consent is required for a vaccination, and the parent/guardian must be onsite.

Click here for more information and to schedule an appointment. Customers seeking vaccinations must wear a face mask, and photo IDS and prescription insurance cards are recommended. The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

