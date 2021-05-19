Advertisement

GIANT presents $7,000 check to RCPS as part of Feeding School Kids initiative

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The GIANT Company presented Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) with a check for more than $7,000 as part of the company’s Feeding School Kids initiative.

RCPS took to Facebook to announce the news. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl accepted the check, which was worth $7,352.83.

According to the Facebook post, from January 4 to February 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to make a donation to their local schools’ food programs.

RCPS says the money will be used to feed children in the district and in the community.

Posted by Rockingham County Public Schools - VA on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

