Gordon making most of final season with JMU softball

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kate Gordon is making the most of her final, unexpected season with the James Madison softball team.

Gordon, a native of Page County, has been JMU’s top hitter during the 2021 season. She’s batting .417 with a team-best 17 home runs and 52 RBI to go along with a team-high 40 runs and 1.421 OPS. Gordon was named the Most Outstanding Player of the CAA Championship after blasting six homers and driving in 12 runs, both conference tournament records, while helping the Dukes claim the CAA title in dominant fashion.

“I am working on being very selective in the box and we talk about it and watch film and everything,” said Gordon. “So I think just the combination of that and just waiting for my pitch and just picking out one pitch to hit has contributed to that success.”

For Gordon, the 2021 season wasn’t even supposed to happen. Her senior campaign came in 2020 but COVID-19 ended the season early. The NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility in response to the global pandemic and Gordon jumped at the chance to play another season at JMU.

“I like cried, I was so excited,” said Gordon. “Because we finally get to end the season on our terms and not have it ripped away from us.”

Gordon has helped lead JMU to a 34-1 overall record in 2021. Next up, is NCAA regional play beginning with a matchup against Liberty on Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. on ESPNU.

“We’re just going to go out there and play ball like we know how and give it all we’ve got,” said Gordon.

