Hardy County man charged with kidnapping

HARDY CO., Wva. (WHSV) - 40-year-old Todd Wilson Pumphrey was involved in an altercation with other family members May 12 at approximately 4:14 a.m. at a residence in Purgitsville, West Virginia, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say Pumphrey was armed with two firearms when he removed his two children from the residence and fled the area. Pumphrey also made threats to Child Protective Workers that he would harm anyone who attempted to remove the children from his possession. They says at the time there was reason to believe he planned to go to Alabama.

The sheriff’s department says Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and West Virginia Child Protective Services were able to help gather evidence to obtain a warrant for Pumphrey’s arrest.

Officials say the wanted suspect was tracked to Upshur County, West Virginia. Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Buckhannon Police Department arrested Pumphrey at a Buckhannon motel without incident. They say the children were returned to Hardy County safe and unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says Pumphrey is charged with kidnapping, and the only allegations of criminal conduct at this time are mentioned above.

