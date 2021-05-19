Advertisement

Hardy County man charged with kidnapping

Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY CO., Wva. (WHSV) - 40-year-old Todd Wilson Pumphrey was involved in an altercation with other family members May 12 at approximately 4:14 a.m. at a residence in Purgitsville, West Virginia, according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say Pumphrey was armed with two firearms when he removed his two children from the residence and fled the area. Pumphrey also made threats to Child Protective Workers that he would harm anyone who attempted to remove the children from his possession. They says at the time there was reason to believe he planned to go to Alabama.

The sheriff’s department says Hardy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and West Virginia Child Protective Services were able to help gather evidence to obtain a warrant for Pumphrey’s arrest.

Officials say the wanted suspect was tracked to Upshur County, West Virginia. Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and Buckhannon Police Department arrested Pumphrey at a Buckhannon motel without incident. They say the children were returned to Hardy County safe and unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says Pumphrey is charged with kidnapping, and the only allegations of criminal conduct at this time are mentioned above.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) writes to HHS
HHS says six pharmaceutical companies in WV violate affordable medication programs
(Source: WALB)
Lottery winner in Orange County wins $2 million Mega Millions unclaimed ticket
This tiny house is up for grabs at the MTC Auction.
Massanutten Technical Center holds auction to fundraise for students