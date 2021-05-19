Advertisement

Harrisonburg non-profit raising awareness of stroke signs

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is spreading awareness of stroke signs.
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is spreading awareness of stroke signs.
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and Harrisonburg non-profit Brain Injury Connections of the Valley is helping people recognize the symptoms of a stroke.

Strokes are the second leading cause of death and disability in the United States, as they kill almost 130,000 Americans each year. Brain Injury Connections uses the acronym F.A.S.T. to describe the hallmark symptoms of a strike. The letters stand for Face Drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty, and Time to Call 911.

While these symptoms are relatively well known, there are also lesser known signs of a stroke such as a sudden onset of nausea, an extreme headache, and in some instances a crooked tongue.

Cindy Noftsinger, executive director of Brain Injury Connections, says your lifestyle choices can also put you at a greater risk for a stroke. “Smoking, drinking alcohol, and high stress increase your risk” she said. “So the biggest thing to prevent a stroke is just to take care of yourself, and that means eat well, exercise, and manage your stress.”

She says that 80 percent of strokes may be prevented by living a healthy lifestyle.

Brain Injury Connections also helps those who have experienced strokes by providing support groups that offer art therapy, music therapy, chair yoga, and stress management techniques.

“Sometimes folks with brain injuries just need to be with other folks with brain injuries” says Noftsinger. “They’re caregivers too because they have so many things that they’re dealing with as they come into their new normal.”

Brain Injury Connections provides free services and support for stroke survivors. For more information, click here.

