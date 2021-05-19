Harrisonburg’s school board hears course updates, potential tax increase for HHS2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s school board members heard several presentations during Tuesday night’s work session about possible changes coming to city classrooms and curriculum.

That includes what Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) currently calls Family Life Education, which contributes to the social, emotional, physical, and intellectual well-being of students.

A committee was formed out of the School Health Advisory Board and expanded to include school staff, students, parents, and community members to acknowledge the gaps and stigmas attached to the program Family Life Education, which school leaders said was last revised over 30 years ago.

Instead, a new title is proposed -- Healthy Life Skills.

April Howard, the Chief Officer for Student Support, said the title encompasses additional topics such as mental health and overall well-being.

Howard said the committee concluded that strong partnerships and a broad delivery were strengths of the current program, but schools will need to add new topics required by the commonwealth, like human trafficking, female genital mutilation, and gender identity.

She said findings showed that pregnancy prevention and human anatomy need a stronger emphasis in this course.

At the end of the presentation to board members, Howard explained recommendations from the committee. Some included officially changing the name to Healthy Life Skills, providing ongoing professional development for all HCPS staff, ensuring students in grades 11 and 12 receive Healthy Life Skills content, and adding a Healthy Life Skills Coordinator position to the budget.

School board members also heard an update from Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards on the future of the city’s second high school, which was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city council then started to talk about the potential of a small tax increase to generate the funds that we would be able to use to do a significant amount of work,” Richards said.

Due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the city did not want to raise taxes on the previously approved 14 cent increase it would take to get the second high school built but is considering a 4 cent increase, all of which would go to the second high school.

At City Council’s May 25 meeting, Harrisonburg residents can call in for a public comment period on the tax increase. That meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on presentations or the video from the May 18 school board meeting, click here.

