Hat Day for Gianluca at Augusta County Schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students and teachers in Augusta County put on their hats Wednesday to show support for a five-year-old in the Stuarts Draft community who was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma.

“Gianluca has always enjoyed wearing hats, and his mom has loved to find ways to accessorize his outfits, and hats are something she always picked from him being a newborn until now, and he’s always had cute little hats, so we thought this would be a way to show our support,” Chesne Baska, Wilson Middle School librarian, said.

Those in the schools were also able to make donations, which will help the Schiano family with medical costs.

“We thought this could be a way to show that, you know what? We can make a difference. It doesn’t always have to be big, elaborate. It can be something as simple as wearing a hat or giving some change or donation to just show a little bit of kindness,” Baska said.

Wilson Elementary School has also been running a popcorn fundraiser on Fridays, which brought in close to $2,000 just in last week’s sales alone.

Augusta County Public Schools staff members are also able to purchase t-shirts to show their support as well.

“We just want them to know that they are not alone in this, and they’ve got a whole community cheering for their little boy,” Baska said.

If you would like to help the Schiano family, you can do so by sending a donation to @Ashley-Schiano on Venmo.

“It’s definitely well-received and appreciated, and I think they’re going to be even more overwhelmed once they see the support the community has,” Baska said.

