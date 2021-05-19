Advertisement

Hat Day for Gianluca at Augusta County Schools

Gianluca Schiano.
Gianluca Schiano.(Ashley Schiano)
By Chelsea Church
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students and teachers in Augusta County put on their hats Wednesday to show support for a five-year-old in the Stuarts Draft community who was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma.

“Gianluca has always enjoyed wearing hats, and his mom has loved to find ways to accessorize his outfits, and hats are something she always picked from him being a newborn until now, and he’s always had cute little hats, so we thought this would be a way to show our support,” Chesne Baska, Wilson Middle School librarian, said.

Those in the schools were also able to make donations, which will help the Schiano family with medical costs.

“We thought this could be a way to show that, you know what? We can make a difference. It doesn’t always have to be big, elaborate. It can be something as simple as wearing a hat or giving some change or donation to just show a little bit of kindness,” Baska said.

Wilson Elementary School has also been running a popcorn fundraiser on Fridays, which brought in close to $2,000 just in last week’s sales alone.

Augusta County Public Schools staff members are also able to purchase t-shirts to show their support as well.

“We just want them to know that they are not alone in this, and they’ve got a whole community cheering for their little boy,” Baska said.

If you would like to help the Schiano family, you can do so by sending a donation to @Ashley-Schiano on Venmo.

“It’s definitely well-received and appreciated, and I think they’re going to be even more overwhelmed once they see the support the community has,” Baska said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

The final beam being placed on top of the Apex Plaza Building in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville’s Apex Plaza Building making history in Virginia
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia COVID dashboard updated to reflect federal numbers
Virginia Mental Health Access Program
Virginia unveils statewide program to increase access to mental health services
Virginia State University will honor 700 graduates in its first in-person graduation ceremony...
700 graduates to be honored during VSU graduation