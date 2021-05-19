HHS says six pharmaceutical companies in WV violate affordable medication programs

Washington, DC (WHSV) - After U.S. Senator Joe Manchin pressed Health and Human Services (HHS) to protect access to safe and affordable medications, HHS determined six pharmaceutical companies are violating 340B Drug Pricing Program, which ensures access to medications for low-income West Virginians.

“This determination by HHS is a step in the right direction for West Virginians who rely on the 340B program to access affordable medications through their healthcare providers,” said Senator Manchin. “These six companies blatantly violated the statutes they agreed to and have impacted many West Virginia families that were already struggling to find and pay for essential medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the press release from Manchin’s office, the 340B Drug Pricing Program was created in 1992 to mandate drug companies to provide discounted drugs to healthcare providers that serve vulnerable communities. The program provides much needed savings to providers, allowing more patients to access affordable medication.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, at least six drug companies have taken steps to deny access to discounted drugs for 340B covered entities that use contract pharmacies.

These changes are also negatively affecting West Virginia health centers and healthcare providers who rely on this program to provide vulnerable West Virginians with quality, affordable care.

On March 1, 2021, Senator Manchin requested that then HHS Secretary nominee Becerra enforce the 340B statute and require pharmaceutical companies provide the mandated discounts for covered entities.

“On behalf of all West Virginia pharmacies and healthcare providers, I want to thank Senator Manchin and his staff for their work to address the 340B crisis. When patients who rely on life saving insulin suddenly find themselves unable to afford this medication at their local pharmacy due to a lack of 340B pricing, the impact is catastrophic for the patients’ health and the overall cost to the healthcare system,” said Lynne Fruth, President and Chairman of Fruth Pharmacy.

