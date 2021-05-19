Advertisement

HHS says six pharmaceutical companies in WV violate affordable medication programs

Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) writes to HHS
Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) writes to HHS(GRAYDC)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, DC (WHSV) - After U.S. Senator Joe Manchin pressed Health and Human Services (HHS) to protect access to safe and affordable medications, HHS determined six pharmaceutical companies are violating 340B Drug Pricing Program, which ensures access to medications for low-income West Virginians.

“This determination by HHS is a step in the right direction for West Virginians who rely on the 340B program to access affordable medications through their healthcare providers,” said Senator Manchin. “These six companies blatantly violated the statutes they agreed to and have impacted many West Virginia families that were already struggling to find and pay for essential medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the press release from Manchin’s office, the 340B Drug Pricing Program was created in 1992 to mandate drug companies to provide discounted drugs to healthcare providers that serve vulnerable communities. The program provides much needed savings to providers, allowing more patients to access affordable medication.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, at least six drug companies have taken steps to deny access to discounted drugs for 340B covered entities that use contract pharmacies.

These changes are also negatively affecting West Virginia health centers and healthcare providers who rely on this program to provide vulnerable West Virginians with quality, affordable care.

On March 1, 2021, Senator Manchin requested that then HHS Secretary nominee Becerra enforce the 340B statute and require pharmaceutical companies provide the mandated discounts for covered entities.

“On behalf of all West Virginia pharmacies and healthcare providers, I want to thank Senator Manchin and his staff for their work to address the 340B crisis. When patients who rely on life saving insulin suddenly find themselves unable to afford this medication at their local pharmacy due to a lack of 340B pricing, the impact is catastrophic for the patients’ health and the overall cost to the healthcare system,” said Lynne Fruth, President and Chairman of Fruth Pharmacy.

For more on Manchin’s letter to HHS, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
(Source: WALB)
Lottery winner in Orange County wins $2 million Mega Millions unclaimed ticket
This tiny house is up for grabs at the MTC Auction.
Massanutten Technical Center holds auction to fundraise for students