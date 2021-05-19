JMU Football Coaching Shakeup: New OC named, QB coach hired
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Head coach Curt Cignetti announced multiple coaching changes for the James Madison football team Tuesday evening.
JMU wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan has been promoted to offensive coordinator. He replaces Shane Montgomery, who recently left to become the OC at Buffalo. Shanahan will continue to coach wide receivers and act as the Dukes’ recruiting coordinator.
Cignetti also announced the hiring of Tino Sunseri as quarterbacks coach at JMU. He joins the Dukes after spending the last two-and-half years coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama. Sunseri served as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide and worked with quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagaviola, who both became first-round NFL Draft picks.
Among other changes Cignetti announced, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski have added Associate Head Coach titles to their current positions.
Updated 2021 JMU Football Coaching Staff (Per JMU Athletics)
Curt Cignetti – Head Coach
Corey Hetherman – Defensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach/Defensive Line
Damian Wroblewski – Offensive Line/Associate Head Coach for Offense
Mike Shanahan – Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
Bryant Haines – Linebackers/Co-Defensive Coordinator
Marcus Hall Oliver – Defensive Backs – Safeties
Matt Birkett – Defensive Backs – Cornerbacks
Eddie Whitley Jr. – Defensive Backs – Rovers
Grant Cain – Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends
John Miller – Running Backs
Tino Sunseri - Quarterbacks
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.