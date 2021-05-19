Job search requirements returning for people claiming unemployment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting May 30, people on unemployment must report a minimum of two job applications per week, or else they could lose their eligibility.

Representatives with Virginia Career Works say with that requirement going back into effect, people need to act fast before many of the most desirable positions on the market are filled.

Toni McLawhorn, a One-Stop Coordinator with the organization, says job seekers are still coming into Virginia Career Work’s Blue Ridge office for resume writing and help with their interview skills

“We have people who do use us regularly, they’re in here a couple of times a week maybe weekly to do applications,” remarks McLawhorn. “The people who are working on it, they’re having success.”

Here in Roanoke, we’re below the national and state unemployment rates, with the Western Virginia Workforce Board region sitting at 5%.

To the east around Lynchburg, Central Virginia’s labor market reported fewer people are filing for unemployment.

Claims a year ago were nearing 10,000 but are now rounding out around 1,500.

“Because everyone is hiring, workers have choices, and those choices are making it difficult for some employers to hire the best candidates,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator in Lynchburg.

Multiple representatives at Career Works caution, although job seekers have options now, that won’t always be the case.

“This is a job-seekers’ market and the longer they wait the less choice they’re going to have in terms of jobs, because those will start to fill,” adds McLawhorn. “The time period they’re not working, they’re not building their bank of future unemployment, because in order to be eligible for unemployment, you have to have worked a certain period of time a certain number of hours, and if they’re not working they’re not banking that experience.”

An in-person job fair will be held on June 3rd at the Roanoke office; 37 employers and counting are registered to be at that event, which will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in conjunction with a vaccine clinic.

