Johnson returning to JMU for sixth season

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Cole Johnson is returning to JMU for a sixth season of eligibility.

Johnson made the announcement Tuesday evening with a post on Twitter. JMU also sent out an official press release stating Johnson’s intent to return. The veteran signal-caller is eligible to come back to JMU after athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After serving as a backup for the first four years of his career, Johnson was JMU’s starting quarterback during the 2021 spring season. Following a shaky start to the campaign, Johnson played well down the stretch and led the Dukes to the FCS Semifinals. He threw for 1,633 yards while tossing 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 81 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

Per JMU Athletics, Johnson led the country this spring in both pass efficiency rating (161.7) and yards per pass attempt (9.84) while ranking second in the FCS in yards per completion (14.98).

