Longtime Bridgewater track & field coach retiring

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Longtime Bridgewater College track & field coach Shane Stevens is retiring.

Stevens is retiring this summer, according to a press release from the school. He coached the Eagles track & field program for 38 years, led Bridgewater to 18 ODAC titles, and was named ODAC Coach of the Year 22 times.

In the press release, BC Director of Athletics Curt Kendall released the following statement:

“Shane Stevens has made an impact on Bridgewater Athletics for 40+ years in football, cross country and track. He has been one of the most dedicated, successful and humble coaches to represent our athletic program. He has touched many student-athletes lives and has been a mentor for both our athletes and coaches. He will be missed but not forgotten.”

