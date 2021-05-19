Lottery winner in Orange County wins $2 million Mega Millions unclaimed ticket

ORANGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Va. Lottery announced there is a $2 million Mega Million ticket that was purchased on May 18 drawing.

The ticket was bought at BP-Shorts Food Mart located at 24085 Constitution Highway in Unionville.

The winning numbers for the May 18 Mega Millions drawing were 3-5-56-61-66, and the Mega Ball number was 4. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers. The only number that did not match was the Mega Ball.

Whoever purchased the ticket spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just five nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $475 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $515 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

