Advertisement

Lottery winner in Orange County wins $2 million Mega Millions unclaimed ticket

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Va. Lottery announced there is a $2 million Mega Million ticket that was purchased on May 18 drawing.

The ticket was bought at BP-Shorts Food Mart located at 24085 Constitution Highway in Unionville.

The winning numbers for the May 18 Mega Millions drawing were 3-5-56-61-66, and the Mega Ball number was 4. The ticket matched the first five winning numbers. The only number that did not match was the Mega Ball.

Whoever purchased the ticket spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just five nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $475 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Friday’s drawing grows to an estimated $515 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Hardy County man charged with kidnapping
Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) writes to HHS
HHS says six pharmaceutical companies in WV violate affordable medication programs
This tiny house is up for grabs at the MTC Auction.
Massanutten Technical Center holds auction to fundraise for students