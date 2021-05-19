Many truck drivers say they were mostly unaffected by gas shortage along East Coast

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline brought higher gas prices and problems at the pump along the East Coast.

The pipeline announced it was back to normal but Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said it still may take a few days for supplies to catch up.

Truck drivers stop at the Pilot Travel Center in Harrisonburg every day and many have said the shortage has not impacted their journey too much.

“I love it; peace of mind, see the world for free, well not really free, cause I’m paying for gas,” truck driver Anthony Mosley said.

Mosley said he remembers a similar gas shortage in the 1970s.

“It was long lines getting gas. Everybody coming with gas cans filling up whatever you can,” Mosley said.

Mosley heard it may be tough to get gas on the East Coast, but said he luckily hasn’t had any trouble filling up yet.

Debbie King and her husband drive across the country together.

King said last week they made a change to their typical route due to the I-40 bridge closure but also because of the gas shortage.

“The I-40 and going up that would’ve brought us through the gas shortage is usually our route, but I wasn’t going to deal with that mess,” King said.

Juan Montanez has been driving trucks for 27 years and is taking notice to another kind of shortage.

“We don’t have enough drivers to deliver the gas anymore. We got a shortage of drivers, been having a shortage of drivers. Now we got more because we got senior drivers getting out of the racket,” Montanez said.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, more drivers may be hitting the road.

Meade said the key to avoiding higher gas prices is to not panic buy or hoard gas.

