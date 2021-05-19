Massanutten Technical Center holds auction to fundraise for students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center is a career and technical center that allows students to gain skills in an array of fields from plumbing, mechanics, building maintenance to culinary arts.

“From day one, they didn’t know what a certain tool was until now they can go hand pick out their own tools that they need use them with care. Use them with a lot of knowledge. It is just an awesome feeling to see them grow into young men and women,” MTC instructor Jerry Arbogast explained.

Students spend the year repairing and constructing a number of items for an annual auction. All of the money raised at the auction goes right back into the program.

“It’s been almost a two-year compilation of skills because last year because of COVID we did not have a chance to have our auction so the kids have been able to do a little extra work,” MTC assistant director Chris Dalton said.

The students in Arbogast’s Building Maintenance course built a tiny house that is up for sale.

The tiny house has a full bath, loft and kitchen area. (WHSV)

“Over the past two years of being here, it actually feels pretty awesome here,” Dakoda Albright said.

Albright is in his second year at MTC. He helped paint and build the house. He’s also recently placed in a trade and technical skill competition.

Along with the tiny house, there are cars, a tractor, and even a motorcycle up for grabs. Registration will be onsite and the auction begins at 5 p.m.

