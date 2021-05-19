UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE (11:32 a.m.) — According to VDOT, the vehicle fire has been cleared. Traffic resumes.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81, mile marker 215 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
The northbound right shoulder and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately three miles.
