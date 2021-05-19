Advertisement

Museum dedicated to ‘selfies’ to open in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Stop, it’s selfie time! Or at least it soon will be in Richmond.

Flick Factory, which is a museum dedicated to taking selfies, will be opening up in June.

The museum is led by New Kent High School student and entrepreneur, Na’Zyia Washington.

The 16-year-old “seeks to use Flick Factory as a means to redefine the old, conventional method of taking photos with a polaroid camera to become a fun-filled and thrilling experience.”

“I wanted to give people my age a safe environment to have fun and be themselves here in the city of Richmond,” Washington said.

Her parents, Dr. Kevin and LaToya Washington who are co-owners at Flick Factory, were thrilled with her idea.

“We were so proud of Na’Zyia for coming to us with a business plan and thinking about how to give back to the community in a fun way,” they said.

The Flick Factory features over 14 photography opportunities for guests to take selfies. Booths will change every few months to give guests a new experience. Each booth will have its own lighting and a cellphone holder.

Washington credits her family with helping make this dream a reality.

“There was a lot of sweat equity put in to create the props, paint, or install everything. I was fortunate enough to have family members who came in to help and I can’t thank them enough for helping my vision come to fruition,” she said.

For more information on the Flick Factory and to buy tickets, click here.

