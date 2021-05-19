Officials investigating armed robbery in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says officials are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, May 16, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station.

Officials received the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officials say a preliminary investigation determined two male suspects entered the station, and one brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money while the second went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say both suspects fled the station and got into a Toyota crossover vehicle that was driven by a possible third suspect.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call police at 540-942-6675, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-3017.

Additional pictures can be found in the Facebook post below.

