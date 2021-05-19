Advertisement

Officials investigating armed robbery in Waynesboro

Officials say two male suspects robbed the gas station and fled in a Toyota crossover vehicle,
Officials say two male suspects robbed the gas station and fled in a Toyota crossover vehicle, driven by a possible third suspect.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says officials are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Sunday, May 16, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station.

Officials received the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officials say a preliminary investigation determined two male suspects entered the station, and one brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money while the second went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say both suspects fled the station and got into a Toyota crossover vehicle that was driven by a possible third suspect.

The Waynesboro Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to call police at 540-942-6675, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-3017.

