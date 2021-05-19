Staying safe during tick season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - While many are thinking about the newly emerged cicadas, there’s another bug you may need to look out for.

It is tick season and Dr. Kent Diduch with the Augusta Health Urgent Care Clinics says tick-borne diseases are becoming more common in the Valley.

“Lyme has been moving into our area over the past 10 or 15 years. It didn’t use to be here but it has been slowly moving across the mountain and down the Valley. We also have some other diseases, Ehrlichiosis or Rocky Mountain spotted fever,” Diduch said.

Diduch says ticks are typically on tall grass or out in the woods ,and adds it is important to always check for ticks when you come back in on both your family and your pets.

“Look in the likely areas: the underarms, the hairline, the belly button, behind the knees. Those are the sneaky areas that you don’t always think about,” Diduch said.

Diduch recommends wearing long clothes or insect repellant if you are venturing outdoors, and he says if you do find a tick on your skin, it is always a good idea to save it in a sealed bag in case you need it for further examination.

