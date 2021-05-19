Advertisement

Virginia Museum of Natural History announces funding for Waynesboro campus

Drawing of what the future Virginia Museum of Natural History Museum might look like in...
Drawing of what the future Virginia Museum of Natural History Museum might look like in downtown Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be able to move forward with detailed design work and exhibits of a new museum facility in Downtown Waynesboro.

This follows the approval of Virginia’s budget, which has been approved by the Virginia General Assembly. According to a press release from the City of Waynesboro, funding for the museum was included in the budget.

“This is an exciting milestone in the museum’s pursuance of a permanent presence in the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley region,” said Faye Cooper, committee chair of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees’ Waynesboro Advocacy Committee, in the press release. “With this bill, [Virginia Museum of Natural History] is now able to move beyond the conceptual design stage of a new museum facility in Waynesboro, to the development of detailed designs.”

According to the press release, the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Waynesboro location will be located at the corner of West Main Street and Arch Avenue. It will contain approximately 20,000 square feet of exhibits, classrooms and visible laboratories, as well as a planned green roof overlooking South River and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Museum officials say the development is an 18-month process that will include the input of numerous stakeholders.

For more information about the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Waynesboro campus, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
Jeffrey Bruce killed May 14, 2021, during an incident with the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Staunton Public Defender’s Office wants law enforcement to implement Marcus Alert System
Weyers Cave
Dust devil picks up 70lb lab in Weyers Cave
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 186 pounds of marijuana

Latest News

The final beam being placed on top of the Apex Plaza Building in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville’s Apex Plaza Building making history in Virginia
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia COVID dashboard updated to reflect federal numbers
Virginia Mental Health Access Program
Virginia unveils statewide program to increase access to mental health services
Virginia State University will honor 700 graduates in its first in-person graduation ceremony...
700 graduates to be honored during VSU graduation
Gianluca Schiano.
Hat Day for Gianluca at Augusta County Schools