Virginia Museum of Natural History announces funding for Waynesboro campus

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be able to move forward with detailed design work and exhibits of a new museum facility in Downtown Waynesboro.

This follows the approval of Virginia’s budget, which has been approved by the Virginia General Assembly. According to a press release from the City of Waynesboro, funding for the museum was included in the budget.

“This is an exciting milestone in the museum’s pursuance of a permanent presence in the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley region,” said Faye Cooper, committee chair of the Virginia Museum of Natural History Board of Trustees’ Waynesboro Advocacy Committee, in the press release. “With this bill, [Virginia Museum of Natural History] is now able to move beyond the conceptual design stage of a new museum facility in Waynesboro, to the development of detailed designs.”

According to the press release, the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s Waynesboro location will be located at the corner of West Main Street and Arch Avenue. It will contain approximately 20,000 square feet of exhibits, classrooms and visible laboratories, as well as a planned green roof overlooking South River and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Museum officials say the development is an 18-month process that will include the input of numerous stakeholders.

