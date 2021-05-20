Advertisement

At vaccine guidelines change, more opportunities for small practices to help with distribution

Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are still opportunities for medical offices to get onboarded to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

It all starts with a request to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and then virtual training.

Marsha Rodeffer, the nurse manager with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said vaccines can now be sent in smaller quantities and some do not need ultra-cold freezers like first instructed.

“The FDA came out with a new recommendation [on May 20] that once it comes out of the freezer, it can be kept at refrigerator temperatures for 30 days if it has not been mixed up,” Rodeffer said. “That is going to go a long way to help people that are in smaller practices.”

While onboarding took more time when vaccine efforts first began, Rodeffer said it is a much faster process now.

The health district also provides virtual sessions where providers can ask their questions about giving out vaccines.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine for health professionals, click here.

