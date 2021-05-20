Advertisement

Bear encounters are a seasonal thing

By Bruce Young
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “He’s just kind of wandering through, sniffs a little bit and moves on,” said Rockbridge resident Steven Shires of the young black bear checking out his home just outside Lexington.

“We had him a lot back in the fall of last year, and then all of a sudden he just disappeared,” Shires said. I guess he went into hibernation, and throughout the winter, we were saying, when would he come back out. And he came back out in April.”

“The human-bear conflicts is a very seasonal thing,”said Justin Folks, a Department of Wildlife Resources Wildlife Biologist.

Folks said seeing bears appear like that is common.

“They wake up very hungry,” he explained. “They’re out looking for the easiest source of food they can find, which can often be people’s garbage, people’s bird feeders, livestock feeds, and that sort of thing.”

Ofc. Philip Pritt of the Department of Wildlife Resources said, “They are looking for an easy meal, the best way they can get it with the least amount of effort involved.”

But, though you may see more of them, the population of bears is actually pretty steady.

“No, it’s not a huge population boom,” Folks said. “Again, it’s a seasonal thing. These bears are just emerging from their dens and they’re hungry and they’re having more encounters with humans.”

So if you don’t want an encounter, you should follow this advice.

“Make some noise if you come out or you let your dogs out in the night or early in the morning, when those bears are typically going to be there,” Pritt said.

Because, Folks warned, “If they become used to coming around houses for food, they’re going to continue coming around houses for food. So if you can secure those attractants and those food items, those bears will move on to find food elsewhere in the native environment.”

And just know they’re around.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he comes again tonight,” Shires said of his bear.

The DWR has a website with more advice, and if you feel you need more help, you can call them at 855-571-9003.

