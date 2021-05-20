Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends start in June

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will return in June for parents and kids alike to enjoy.

Modified operations include open-air activities, enhanced cleaning and individually distributed supplies for crafts.

Guest will be able to enjoy daily Sesame Street Storytimes and live performances of “Let’s Play Together” at the Globe Theater in England.

The theme park released the following information on additional festivities:

NEW Flower Maze: Families can explore and grow with each twist and turn in this colorful flower-filled outdoor maze.

NEW Sunny Days Mural : Artists big and small will have the opportunity to share the masterpieces they create in the craft tent at our ALL-NEW kid-friendly art display.

NEW Sesame Street Photo Opportunities: Enjoy physically distanced photo opportunities with the Sesame Street gang at 1-2-3 Smile with Me. Plus, for the first time, meet Julia!

Furry Friends Dance Party : Guests can let loose and groove to the beat at a physically distanced DJ dance party hosted by your favorite Sesame Street friends.

Scavenger Hunts: Use the clues to find the featured letters of the week, then fill in the blanks on your clue sheet to spell the special word and win a prize!

The Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will be each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 4 through June 20.

