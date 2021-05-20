Advertisement

Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends start in June

Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends
Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends(Busch Gardens)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will return in June for parents and kids alike to enjoy.

Modified operations include open-air activities, enhanced cleaning and individually distributed supplies for crafts.

Guest will be able to enjoy daily Sesame Street Storytimes and live performances of “Let’s Play Together” at the Globe Theater in England.

The theme park released the following information on additional festivities:

  • NEW Flower Maze:  Families can explore and grow with each twist and turn in this colorful flower-filled outdoor maze.
  • NEW Sunny Days Mural: Artists big and small will have the opportunity to share the masterpieces they create in the craft tent at our ALL-NEW kid-friendly art display.
  • NEW Sesame Street Photo Opportunities: Enjoy physically distanced photo opportunities with the Sesame Street gang at 1-2-3 Smile with Me. Plus, for the first time, meet Julia!
  • Furry Friends Dance PartyGuests can let loose and groove to the beat at a physically distanced DJ dance party hosted by your favorite Sesame Street friends.
  • Scavenger Hunts: Use the clues to find the featured letters of the week, then fill in the blanks on your clue sheet to spell the special word and win a prize!

The Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will be each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 4 through June 20.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays

Latest News

Syringes await COVID vaccinations at a clinic.
At vaccine guidelines change, more opportunities for small practices to help with distribution
Sen. Mark Warner
Senator Mark Warner reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act
Post on the ACSO Facebook page.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office answers questions concerning body cameras on deputies
The business district of Downtown Broadway, which will get 3.6 million dollars in ARPA funding.
Towns Receive Guidelines on use of American Rescue Plan Funds