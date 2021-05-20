Advertisement

DMV reminds drivers not to leave children in hot vehicles as temperatures rise

(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As temperatures start to rise, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers never to leave children or pets in a hot vehicle.

In 2020, there were 24 children who died in the United States as the result of being left in a hot car, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

When the temperature outside is 80 degrees, a car can heat up to 100 in just 10 minutes. Officials said parking in the share or rolling down a car’s window has little effect, and that children have died in cars when temperatures were as low as 60 degrees.

“As the weather is warming up in the Commonwealth and we are traveling more frequently, we need to establish habits that will help keep our children and pets safe when we get out of our vehicles,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “All hot car deaths are preventable and we - as parents, caregivers, and bystanders - have a responsibility to keep those more vulnerable to heatstroke safe.”

Children and pets are especially prone to be harmed by heatstroke.

“Children heat up three-to-five times faster than adults, according to kidsandcars.org. Pets cannot sweat like humans; they can only cool down through panting, according to the Humane Society of the United States. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage in pets and even death,” a release said.

Officials said it is always good to “look before you lock.” A helpful reminder could be to put a toy in the back seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when there is a child or animal in the back seat.

Caregivers should also be reminded of the dangers of heat when traveling with the elderly. As people age, it becomes more difficult to regulate temperature.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunlap turned himself into authorities back in September of 2020 and was released on a $3,000...
Former Rockingham County teacher pleads guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a student
State police were called to the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge on Monday afternoon where a...
Virginia man killed in crash after recliner falls from truck
Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to the 1996 disappearance and murder of a...
Chesterfield police make arrest in woman’s 1996 disappearance, murder
Armed standoff investigation in Augusta County
VDOT reports motorists can expect delays on I-81 in Augusta County due to a vehicle fire.
UPDATE: VDOT reports traffic resumes on I-81 in Augusta Co. after vehicle fire causes delays

Latest News

File image of Staunton Police Department squad car
Police: West Beverly Street closed to traffic due to emergency situation
Rockingham Co. Circuit Court Clerk warns community of jury duty payment scam
Hurricane Laura and Sally greatly impacted the Gulf Coast.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Hurricane Laura and Sally
The Lake Charles area was hit particularly hard.
Rebuilding From Disaster: Hurricane Laura and Sally
The university said a decision on a vaccine requirement will be made soon.
JMU Board of Visitors authorize president to move forward with vaccination requirement decision