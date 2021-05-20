EMS students to participate in Community Service Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the tradition was interrupted in 2020 due to COVID-19, Eastern Mennonite High School (EMS) students will be doing service in the Friendly City and beyond on Friday, May 21, according to a representative from the school.

For the 2019 Community Service Day, more than 250 middle and high school students served different organizations including Gift and Thrift, Massanetta Springs, Ronald McDonald House, and Roberta Webb Childcare Center.

The service sites this year are:

Blacks Run clean-up

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center

Camp Brethren Woods

Community Mennonite Preschool

Harrisonburg Mennonite Church

Highland Retreat Center

Lindale Child Care Center

Massanetta Springs

Park View Mennonite Church

Project GROWS in Verona

Virginia Mennonite Missions

Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community

Weavers Mennonite Church

Eastern Mennonite University Special Collections (historical library)

School projects (for girls varsity soccer team who need to leave early)

The service event Friday will go from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

