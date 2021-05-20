Harrisonburg City Council to hear public comment on 4 cent tax increase to restart HHS2 construction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friendly City’s second high school, commonly referred to at HHS2, came to a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Harrisonburg City Council and the Harrisonburg City School Board are determined to get construction going again.

Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell said taxpayers could have faced at least a 14 cent tax increase, but the city did not want to implement that rate as many are still recovering financially. Now, a lower proposal is on the table.

“When we were reviewing and doing estimates on the potential cost of the high school, we equated it at that particular time that it would be an approximately 14 cent tax increase to pay to get the bonds and to pay the interest rates back on those bonds,” Campbell said.

But that was before the pandemic hit. At the last city council budget work session, Campbell said city members directed city staff to look at the potential of a 4 cent tax increase.

“That will basically give us an opportunity to start the project. We knew from the beginning this would be a multi-year tax increase. That is just one of the additional tax increases that will come,” Campbell said. “The 4 cents won’t cover the entire cost of the bonds and the debt payments we would have to make, but at least it would get the project started.”

Harrisonburg High School is currently hundreds of students overcapacity.

“We’re going to work closely with the school administration to see how we can work on timing and coordination and make sure that we have all the financing in place to move forward with the project,” Campbell said.

On Tuesday, council members will hear from the public and make a vote.

“What I’m hoping for is that the city council will vote to approve a 4 cent tax increase that will be used exclusively for filling a bond for construction of HHS2,” HCPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said in a school board work session on May 18.

You can tune into the May 25 City Council meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings continue virtually, so if you wish to comment, you will have to call in. The telephone number to call in is (540) 437-2687.

You can view the May 25 agenda here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.